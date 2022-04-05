Lithgow swimmers make a splash in 2021/2022 season

news, local-news,

Lithgow Swimming Club have once again finished a great summer swimming season for 2021/2022. The Club finished the summer season with the annual Club Championships in March, with fantastic results by all swimmers. These results are withheld from competitors until the presentation night in May when club point score and awards are handed out. All of our swimmers have had some fantastic results in the school swimming carnivals, with many Age champions and runner ups at school level. Many of our school swimmers progressed onto the irrespective regional carnivals with great success, with several swimmers making it to the State carnivals of the various school systems. Tyler McManus, Nic Wiradi and Ella McDonald representing Lithgow High School, Zoey Curran, Oscar Francis and Charlotte DellaBosca from Wallerawang, Harper Dunn for St Patricks School, Jayden Judson from Lithgow Public School, Mia Dunleavy from Mackillop along with La Salle students, Charlie Evans, Emily Dean and Alex Evans. A fantastic result for a talented group of swimmers. READ MORE: On a Club swimming level, many of our swimmers and parents have given up weekends to participate in carnivals in regional areas such as Dubbo, Grenfell, Cowra and Bathurst. Our own Lithgow Carnival was a success again this year with people from all over regional NSW as well as metro areas in attendance. We had a large contingent of swimmers contest the Mountains and Plains Championships in Orange Swimmers have been picking up personal best times along the way and qualifying for NSW Country Championships, NSW Junior State age Championships which is always a massive achievement for regional swimmers. The Club now moves into the quieter winter season for the next few months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/a4a4492a-6420-47a9-b92b-c746a0c10ee6.jpg/r5_0_3986_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg