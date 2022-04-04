community,

In a way to merge the arts, musicians and sports people of the area, Lithgow Youth Council is hosting a day of fun at Tony Luchetti Showground and Ballroom. Youth Week 2022 is quickly approaching, and on Saturday, April 9 the young people of Lithgow will come together for a day of sport, art and music. The day will commence at 10am and will run right through, finishing at 5pm. There will be outside activities including soccer hosted by Lithgow City Rangers Soccer Club and AFL clinics from Bathurst Giants along with indoor activities to suit all tastes and ages. The day will finish off with rocking live music from local band Hollowpoint and duo Tuppence, as well as special guest bands from Katoomba, Trash Baby and Madam Fatale. Youth Council member Tess Sheather said the event was a way to bring everyone together despite their interests. "There is something for everyone, there will be the sports outside, arts and games inside and then music at the end of the night," she said. The event is aimed at people 8 to 20 years but there will be activities that cater to younger children if they wish to attend. "We have had donations from Les at High Street Music and Craig at Sports and More in Lithgow, so it's been great that local businesses want to get involved," she said. Miss Sheather, who is also the lead singer in the band Hollowpoint, said that her whole family is excited to perform in front of a crowd at Youth Week. "We have been practicing and can't wait to showcase what we have, Youth Week is really an opportunity for people to try something new and maybe find that untapped talent they have," she said. The Youth Week team has worked hard over the past year to make this event bigger and better then the last. "We've had a lot of zoom meetings to get this to where it is now and we hope the community can enjoy it as well," Miss Sheather said. There will be a raffle with prizes donated from businesses around Lithgow. Whoever arrives will be given a ticket. "You don't have to buy one, and depending on how many prizes we receive, we will have multiple winners on the day," she said. Lithgow Youth Council will have a stall so anybody interested in between the ages of 12 and 25 in becoming part of the group can enrol. "By being a member you can have your opinion on how to get youth involved in town," she said. The group meets once a month on a Monday, or weekly if there is an event they are organising. Support has also come from Headspace Lithgow and Anytime Fitness who will have stalls and workshops on the day. Lithgow Youth Council works with Lithgow City Council, community organisations and groups to achieve positive outcomes for local young people. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

