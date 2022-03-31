community,

Whether it's acting as an emergency evacuation centre, providing COVID safety plans or assisting in flood relief the Lithgow Workies Club lives up to its mantra of being 'more than just a club'. General manager Geoff Wheeler said when disaster strikes the club will be there to help in any way it can. Most recently it's extended its helping hand to Lismore Worker's Club and donated $10,000 in cash to assist the community which has been affected by flooding. "Clubs NSW has coordinated a Clubs Helping Clubs initiative and Clubs in northern NSW have already been doing it tough over the last two years due to COVID-19, and this flood emergency has only exacerbated the situation," he said. He said in times of crisis a local club is a key place for people to rely on as a place for food and shelter. "With so many people displaced in the Northern Rivers region, we just want to do our bit and help people in need," he said. Mr Wheeler said while the Workies was still recovering from lockdowns, they had fared reasonably well. "Despite all of the challenged we've faced as a club over the past couple of years, if we can put our hands in our pockets to support other communities, then we should and we will," he said. READ MORE: Mr Wheeler said it was impossible to single out a particular club in the Northern Rivers region most deserving of financial support, with so many working around the clock to provide aid. "We have all seen and heard stories during recent times about Lismore, Murwillumbah, Ballina, and other areas in NSW and I know many clubs and businesses have been hit particularly hard, but that's why we have these initiatives in place through Clubs NSW," he said.

