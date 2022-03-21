news, local-news,

Emergency services were call to Main Street, Lithgow, at about 6.15pm on Sunday, March 20 after reports a pedestrian pushing a pram had been struck by a vehicle at the pedestrian crossing between Queen Elisabeth Park and the Theatre Royal. Officers from Chifley Police District attended, along with three NSW Ambulance paramedic road crews and a rescue helicopter. The pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, was treated for head and shoulder injuries and taken to Westmead Hospital. The one-year-old child was also assessed for suspected internal injuries before being airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead for observations. Both patients were in a serious but stable condition. The driver, a 73-year-old woman, was subjected to a road-side breath test, returning a negative result. She was taken to Lithgow Hospital suffering shock. NSW Ambulance A/Inspector Lochlan Rush said the initial call suggested a pram had been struck and thrown several metres by a car which has the potential to cause terrible injuries. READ MORE: "Paramedics stabilised the patients on scene before both were taken to hospital, the young child was transported in the rescue helicopter," he said. "Incidents like this are a reminder to take care and slow down in high pedestrian areas." Police closed off Main Street at the James Street, Hassans Walls Road and Ferro Street intersections with a heavy flow of east bound traffic including railway buses and semi trailers diverted into Ferro Street. A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers attached to the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit. An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Inquiries continue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/c7510de6-7f36-4265-a430-721fa9008b1c.jpg/r0_97_800_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg