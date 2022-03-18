newsletters, editors-pick-list,

This afternoon a Lithgow Council release said that Lithgow Rangers and NSW Police responded to a serious dog attack at Jingai Close Lithgow on Friday, 18 March. On Friday afternoon Police and Council Rangers were called to the scene of what was described as 'a very serious dog attack' at Jingai Close Lithgow. On attending the scene, both a child and adult had sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a 60kg Bullmastiff dog. The owner of the dog, who was one of the injured people, surrendered the dog but was not able to move it off the premises due to its aggressive behaviour. The dog was very agitated and Rangers and Police assessed the dog as too dangerous to remove from the property safely as it posed a serious risk to bystanders, Police, Rangers and veterinary staff. Unfortunately, the only safe course of action was to euthanise the dog on site which was carried out by NSW Police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-WVXbUp8wXAYTAf74QbhPRe/852a68d0-2bf5-44db-a96a-0a05e94c2d62.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg