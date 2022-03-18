Blue Mountains rail line closure and bus replacement service under fire

news, local-news, rail line, buses, blue mountains, trains, storms, trish doyle, jo haylen

The NSW Government has come under fire for the disruption in train services and chaotic replacement bus service following this month's storms. Springwood parent Felicity Apthorp has a daughter who usually catches the train to school at Wentworth Falls but has faced disruption since the closure of the rail line. "The first day [of the bus service] was chaos so I ended up driving her to school... As of Monday [March 14] we had a timetable but they are only running every hour, so they aren't running at the same time as the trains," she said. Ms Apthorp said buses have been late and one service failed to stop at Springwood. "It's absolutely ridiculous the lack of co-ordination. Nobody seems to know what is going on," she said. NSW Labor's transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen also criticised the bus replacement service during a visit to Springwood station on Tuesday. "Blue Mountains locals should expect that the bus replacement service should run on the same timetable as the trains," she said. But a Transport for NSW spokesperson said there are a limited number of buses available and they are "unable to run to the same timetable as the trains particularly because they travel a longer route on the roads and have to navigate traffic". "In addition, the extensive disruption caused by the weather event, with some roads still inaccessible, means the buses are unable to cover all the stops the trains would. "Customers are asked to delay their travel to the area if possible and if they must travel, please plan ahead and expect delays." During her visit, Ms Haylen also slammed the government over the maintenance of the rail line. "We know that roads and rail services in the Blue Mountains are at risk when there's serious flooding [but] these are recurring problems, and more must be done to fix them," she said. "Locals get that there was an incredible amount of rain but the fact these landslips occur in the same places again and again shows that the government did a patch-and-fill job last time instead of future proofing local transport infrastructure. Now the people of the Mountains are paying the price for the government's failures." Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said it was "unacceptable that our roads and our rail were cut in both directions [following the storms], leaving thousands of people stranded". "The government know that our train lines and our roads in the Mountains are particularly exposed during storms and flooding. They've had years to make our rail lines and roads more resilient to flooding and landslips but instead we get neglected, and the government pork barrels elsewhere." The Transport for NSW spokesperson said they have "hundreds of workers on the ground assessing, clearing and repairing the line, however, due to the extent of the damage, this will take some time". "We need to assess the overall impact of the damage and undertake safety reviews and inspections. "We are working on what short-term measures we can take to keep people moving and connected but we expect long-term repairs to take time and require assessments by specialists of what needs to be done," the spokesperson said. Transport for NSW shed light on the reason a commuter train has been idling at Springwood station since the storm damage. "A train has been stabled at Springwood since the line was closed more than a week ago. It cannot be moved because of damage to the track infrastructure in both directions. The train is left idling to maintain the integrity of the battery that operates it," said the spokesperson. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

