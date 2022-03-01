community,

A report concerning Lithgow High School this week in the Daily Telegraph kicked off by One Nation politician Mark Latham has been rubbished by the Department of Education. It was claimed that a reliving principal at Lithgow High School made a derogatory comment in response to a question on how to improve HSC test results in the school. "Better breeding." was the supposed response, allegedly from a relieving principal which caused a stir in the community. A release sent to media on Tuesday, March 1 from the department hits back at claims that the statement was made by a relieving principal at Lithgow High School or even about Lithgow High School. "Statements made in the NSW Parliament and subsequent media reports that a relieving principal at Lithgow High School made a derogatory comment about the school are incorrect," said a Department of Education spokesperson. "The Department is continuing its investigation, however an initial assessment has confirmed the comment was not made by the relieving principal of Lithgow High School, nor was it about Lithgow High School. The Department has apologised to the former relieving principal for the inference that they were in anyway involved in the matter. "The Professional and Ethical Standards Unit is making further enquiries. We will not be commenting on this process until it is completed, noting the potential detrimental impact on individuals and school communities concerned." The Department said it has apologised unreservedly for the comment which was 'inappropriate and does not reflect the standards they expect of principals'. The Lithgow Mercury has contacted Lithgow High School for comment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

