The Saint: The things that go buzz in the night

WITH Japanese Encephalitis the buzz words for today it makes sense to remove any obvious breeding grounds for mozzies. With the big wet of recent months the little monsters are out and about in record numbers in Lithgow and you no longer have to trot off to a coastal holiday to face the need for protection. There was a wartime poem that began "In tropical regions there's mozzies in legions ..." but our decidedly sub tropical environs are now on their own Mozzies versus Us war footing. These pests love stagnant water and that brings us to the issue of a very large and puzzling excavation between the roadway and Farmers Creek in Coalbrook Street. Just why it was excavated way back in 2019 then left has never been explained but recent flooding in the stream has created an even bigger hole and left it as a dam of stagnant water that's a staging camp for a mozzie invasion. IF you're concerned for your district community keep Sunday February 27 free. Concerned citizens have organised a public meeting to protest against the proposed Sydney garbage incinerator at Wang. Can't help thinking, though, that the venue at the Old Lithgow Pottery will be nowhere big enough judging by the depth of public interest. IT'S disappointing, in fact concerning, that so many people dumped their masks the minute they were no longer mandatory in shops and the like. It's not just coincidence that in Lithgow in two weeks the active COVID cases soared from around 200 to over 1000 this week. It's no great inconvenience to wear a mask for a short time. It's called personal responsibility. Renovations are under way at Lithgow's ambulance station so perhaps opportunity beckons for a Railway Parade streetscape facelift as well. At the time of construction the bland example of brutalist architecture was described by Mercury readers as resembling the preferred design for public toilet blocks of that era. Meantime our paramedics are set up in quarters provided by Western Sydney University. A couple of restaurants in Sydney have announced bans on anyone with mullet hairstyles or visible tattoos. Now if they ban botox as well it could well be a customer boon for Maccas. Doesn't seem that long ago that clubs and restaurants had restrictions on male patrons with hair simply more than collar length. The column was ejected from some of the classiest joints. (Eastern Suburbs Leagues Club is memorable). What do you think? Don't let The Saint have all the fun, send a letter to the editor with your thoughts.

