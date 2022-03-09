community,

The circus is coming to town! Lithgow Show is hoping to put on a spectacle on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19 with the Harrington Circus Show as part of their line up of entertainment for the event. Owners Camilla Brown and Kane Harrington have never been to Lithgow but they were super excited to be attending. "Hopefully we can put on a good show for the people," Mr Harrington said. "We've got entertainment throughout the show. Myself as the clown, I'll be doing a number of acts from throwing popcorn at people, to musical conductor, to acts with audience participants, then I show off my juggling skills because clowns have heaps of talent so I do a bit of juggling and comedy juggling." Mr Harrington said the highlights of the show include a beautiful aerialist named Olivia, who does tricks on a six metre rig with an aerial net and the wheel of steel. "I've got a couple of surprises up my sleeve, where I'll need to pick people to help me with a musical act that I do and then one of the bigger surprises that I have up my sleeve is that I hope everyone can catch popcorn because if you can't catch popcorn you get the whole bucket," he said. READ MORE: The small family show is relatively new to the circuit, with Lithgow being their fifth ever town to visit. "I'm fifth generation and have been doing this for a little while now, at 23 years old I'm a pretty young circus owner but throughout our team we've got people like our wheel of steel dude who's been doing it for 10 years plus, the aerialist too, whose been doing it for over five years and then me, a born and raised circus kid, so you could say I've been doing it for 23 years," Mr Harrington said. The Harrington Circus will do one show on Friday and three show throughout the Saturday. "It is roughly a 30 to 45 minute circus show that we do with the wheel of steel involved," he said. "We want our circus to be something that can suit all of the country shows, it has something for the young and old, kids love it. "It's for all ages, one to 100, we will cater for everyone." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/cd552813-c527-4b10-b935-e0cbe2dda292.png/r1_131_1279_853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg