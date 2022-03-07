community,

American 50's diners are something only most of us have seen in movies or television shows, but now Wallerawang has their very own. Mumma Jo's Diner opened in December 2021 and has continued to grow over the last few months. In February 2021, owner Joanna Bateman and her husband were living in Orange running a diner styled food van, that was extremely popular but when Ms Bateman's husband was in an accident and ended up in John Hunter hospital for five weeks, they decided it was time to sell the van and move back to Wallerawang where they had friends and family. They weren't strangers to the area, having lived in Wallerawang in 1999. "I had been looking at this shop and I just thought I'd make an enquiry and three days later I had the keys in my hand and we opened on December 17, and we moved back to Lithgow on the 24th of December," she said. As a social worker who lived in America for 10 years as a single mother, who needed to make ends meet, she worked in a diner as a second job and that's where she got all her ideas from. "I've got an amazing crew, it started with three of us and now we have 20-25 staff members on the books," she said. "We have a huge range of workers, from 13 to 62 which is great and nearly all of the people employed are from Wallerawang, with some from Lithgow and Cullen." The diner is currently undergoing some renovations with a plan to bring in retro style booths, arcade machines and to make it a real Rock N' Roll diner. Manager Carleen Chapman said when she first saw the advertisement for the diner she sent Joanne a message asking if they were doing gluten free food. "I've got a 16-year-old celiac and it's hard to just get hot chips anywhere so I thought it could be a great benefit to the diner," she said. "I had a phone conversation with Jo and then my young bloke and I did resumes and came down after boxing day and basically had a baptism by fire, we did a trial to see if we liked it and there was a massive rush and we just jumped on and never left. "I then brought my other half for a trial and got smashed at dinner and lunch and he never left either! Jo's awesome to work with and the staff are great, we are just like family." Team leader Jess Bottrell said her mum saw the ad in January and sent it to her immediately. "I'd just finished cleaning a place in Portland, and I was at Wang dam, and mum showed me and I messaged Jo and said I'd like to come in and chat," she said. "I had my trial day and my sister was supposed to interview but Jo decided to trial us at the same time, I was pulled out front to do coffee and my sister did fries. Then when someone was off sick my dad came down and was amazing on the grill and we all never left. "My dad had worked in a food van and is a qualified pastry chef so the three of us worked together and we always laugh. Dad is a joker, a big man with a big personality and a heart of gold." Ms Bateman said she knows she can walk away and the place is in good hands. It was also important for Ms Bateman to support local business as much as possible, so they try to make everything in house, using meat from the Portland Butcher and rolls from Sunshine Bakery. "We have a gluten free deep fat fryer, we make our own chicken burgers which we soak in butter milk and flour dredge and we have a gluten free dredge, gluten free cakes and everything," Mrs Chapman said. "We've had people come in and tell us they now have somewhere they can come to get gluten free food." Mumma Jo's Diner also have a policy; If it's not on the menu and we can do it, then we will do it, you just have to ask. "We've also coordinated with a local to sell his hot sauce as well and we can put that on the burgers if people ask for it," she said. At the start of this new venture, Ms Bateman was given quite a hard time, with a lot of rumours flying around. "We also had a lot of tending problems considering the space had not been used for two years, so we didn't know what worked and what didn't until we started using it, but I think I've got everything to where I want it now," Ms Bateman said. "There were some people that just absolutely hated the place and now they're the regulars!" While they do get the occasional negative review, Ms Bateman said she is grateful for that. "I can't be there 24/7 and we need those reviews, so that if there is an issue then we can fix it," she said. "It takes time but we are in a good place." Mrs Chapman said that Mumma Jo's Diner was somewhere she didn't dread coming to work. "You want to come, it's a great environment with a great boss, good people and the banter between all of us is amazing," she said. Ms Bottrell said working at Mumma Jo's was like her second home. "You feel comfortable, you're not always having to worry if you're doing something wrong, especially for people who have anxiety," she said. Ms Bateman has hired a variety of people including someone who has a brain injury, some who suffer with anxiety issues, a doctor, a professional opera singer, people who have worked in hospitality and some who haven't. Mrs Chapman said that she hadn't worked since 2007 due to a heart condition and was worried about stepping out of her comfort zone. "All I've had is encouragement which is why I started the baking again since I used to do it for cafes 30 years ago, but it's all just a learning curve," she said. Ms Bateman said that she would love to be in a position where she can have such a massive turnover that she can give everyone a go. 