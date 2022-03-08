community,

The Lithgow area has been hammered with rain over the past week, as parts of NSW deal with unprecedented flooding. In March 2021, Lithgow had a total of 192.9 millilitres of rain, but in the past seven days alone, Lithgow has seen a total of 155.4 millilitres of rain and that is set to rise as the forecast predicts more rain headed our way. Speaking with a Glen Davis resident, they said they've been flooded in since Saturday, March 5 with no way in or out until the river drops. Relying on frozen food they had stored, they said it was common for them to get trapped, but they have no emergency access if a medical emergency was set to occur. The resident said they had reached out to both Lithgow Council and Andrew Gee and was awaiting a response. According to the Cooerwull Weather Station, Sunday, March 6 saw the biggest downpour with a total of 66 millilitres, while Monday had 32.6. The Bureau of Meteorology suggests the rain won't be leaving us for over a week, with potential showers forecast everyday until Tuesday, March 15. Residents took to social media to post photos and videos of overflowing water onto roads, wombats having their burrows flooded and human faeces coming out of the overflowing pipes at their home. The wet weather has been wreaking havoc on our roads, with Lithgow City Council putting temporary road closures on: These road closures have been put in place for safety of the residents due to flooding over the roads and causeways. "The patience of affected residents is appreciated and Council advises that changed traffic conditions must be observed by all motorists travelling through the area," Lithgow City Council said in a release. Sporting fields are also expected to remain closed until Thursday, March 10 and Council will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. Any sporting bodies affected by these closures are encouraged to contact Council's Infrastructure Services Department to reschedule their training and/or matches. Motorists have also been dealing with the new road issues taking place along the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the eastbound lane in a section of the highway near Fairy Bower Road is closed due to instability caused by the recent heavy rainfall. The highway remains open with the westbound lane being available under traffic control arrangements. "Road crews are working quickly to assess impacted roads and get them reopened for the community as soon as it is safe to do so," Mr Farraway said. "Urgent repair work on this section of the Great Western Highway was carried out overnight to prevent any further deterioration of the road. "Permanent repairs will be carried out over the coming weeks and the eastbound lane will remain closed with stop/slow traffic conditions and a lowered speed limit of 40km/ph in place. "We know how important it is to keep communities connected during times like this to ensure safe passage for all motorists and freight. "Dangerous conditions and flooding is expected to continue over the coming days so please be prepared, listen to emergency services and take care when you have to be on the road. "Please plan ahead and follow traffic conditions. We have traffic control and emergency crews out on the roads directing traffic so please be extra vigilant." Check LiveTraffic.com for real time updated and more information on the status of affected roads can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/92e9f63d-7b75-4c46-943d-d8243b72eafa.jpg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg