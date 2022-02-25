newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With one of the most anticipated openings of the year, The 7 Valleys' knocked the expectations of the Lithgow community, out of the park. Owner Matt Andrews, who originally hails from Sydney, took on the journey because he recognised the importance the pub had to Lithgow. "I saw the opportunity with the pub and just went with it, I hadn't heard of Lithgow and I had no idea about the expectation that would come with the pub, but I learnt very quickly that there were a lot of people banking on us to do a good job," he said. "The response has just been excellent and it made all the hard work worthwhile." Mr Andrews said they recognised there was an opportunity to provide a slightly more up market offering for the locals through good food, live music and good drinks. "We're not trying to be the rich, we just want to provide a different service and we saw there was just no live music or very little in the way of nightlife," he said. "We're very fortunate that the venue has a really good space and there's a lot of talented musicians around." The vision for The 7 Valleys' is to turn the pub into a "really good place to come eat, drink and stay and be a renowned entertainment venue". To do this, Mr Andrews has started to implement different events. Wednesday's are set for trivia, Thursday will be a bands night, Friday will have musicians playing acoustically while you eat dinner. "On Saturday, March 5 we will do our first DJ Event for the youngsters, so dinner will stop at 9pm and then transition at 10pm into a party space which we are calling the Blue Room, which will be up tempo and the only thing like it in Lithgow," he said. "So the long term vision is to have things like that running all the time." Sunday's will be a family day with live music and good food; such as a pig on a spit, beef brisket and more. They will also be serving Hillbilly Cider outside for the guests. "The vision is to be something for everyone, and we are really very community focused, we want to support local talent, local farmers, so we love getting the recommendations and messages from the local community," he said. Mr Andrews previously worked at Diageo, one of the largest alcohol beverage companies in the world. "So I've got experience on the other side of the bar and this is the my first time actually running a pub but my colleague Rob, he's got lots of experience in running pubs and I've got experience in the event space," he said. Mr Andrews said they've had some fantastic local staff coming to work for the pub, and have around 13 employees currently with that number set to grow. The team has got The 7 Valleys' to where it is now in under two months, a big feat for any business. "With COVID, supply lines have been disruptive and it's been hard to get a second chef, so we're not functioning at 100 percent yet, but in the near future we will open our full menu up because at the moment we're just doing grazing platters," he said. "I would say that we've been so fortunate that our head chef and cocktail queen have been doing an amazing job, the platters are done really well, and it's all so tasty and diverse, alongside the really cool kind of beers we range, it is all good value for money." Mr Andrews said he would love to see residents come out to The 7 Valleys' to "shake the blues off and let loose". "We just haven't had much reason to get up and dance in the last few years, we've lived very isolated boring lives," he said. "We also have so many talented individuals that really need to play music because their industry has been trampled on, it's twofold really people want to dance and musicians really want to play, it works perfectly." Mr Andrews said the residents need to watch this space, as the team have quite a few ideas up their sleeves. "One idea is we are going to buy fresh fish from the Sydney markets and bring it up and have a big fish day with some Guinness and Prosecco, and we will be continuing the live music," he said. "We can't forget our Blue Room, which we will make a free but ticketed event because we will have capacity. Also through Eventbrite I won't make it compulsory but you can ask for a donation of $5 or $10 which we will have on there for the Lithgow Community Project, as our way of also trying to support local." Another big plan that Mr Andrews spoke about was getting a local artist in to host a Pinot and Picasso night, for residents to come and paint, get tipsy and have a laugh. "It's been a great journey so far and it's been so nice to be supported by the community. So a big thank you goes out to everyone who's been involved and supported us," he said. The 7 Valleys' current opening hours are as follows:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/40593447-d3f9-4d46-a88d-ddecc40d5bb5.JPG/r0_55_4608_2659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg