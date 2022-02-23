newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow Hospital's well-loved kiosk has reopened its doors after seven months. But its resurrection has come with its own challenges. It's light at the end of the tunnel for staff and patients who find refuge in the small volunteer run coffee shop, which also plays an important role to members of Treeview Village and Three Tree Lodge. But for the kiosk, it's still tough times with a lack of volunteers to provide for their own. While COVID has been a nightmare, president of the Lithgow branch of the United Hospital auxiliary of NSW Inc. Jane Lush-Fenton said it has been very difficult to get volunteers. "We're at a point now where we do work on reduced hours, we can only open Monday to Friday, because we don't have enough volunteers. We've shut at 4pm where historically we've always been open until eight o'clock at night," she said. "If we the volunteers didn't run this kiosk, it wouldn't exist," Ms Lingard said. Ms Lush-Fenton has been volunteering for 18 years with breaks in between while vice president Linda Lingard has volunteered at the kiosk for nearly five years. "It's a great feeling to be part of the Lithgow hospital, I do a lot of exterior volunteer work but this has given me the opportunity to do a lot of things that I would never have had access to. And I really enjoy it, once you get started, it's just in your blood," Ms Lush-Fenton said. Ms Lingard said she has always wanted to give back to her community and being a volunteer was something special to her. "As corny as that sounds, I always want to give back. This isn't my only volunteer gig but it's very rewarding and it's a social outlet. I just love making coffee and sandwiches," she said. Ms Lush-Fenton said the message to anyone who was thinking they'd like to volunteer, is that it's a very flexible gig. "You can volunteer once a month, once a week or anything that suits you. You can work mornings or afternoons and you get trained," she said. She encouraged all people, both women and men to get in contact and start the application process of becoming a volunteer which is done through Nepean hospital. "It's a great way to socialise and we'd love to see some more volunteers coming," she said. "The biggest thing for us is, we're going to disappear if we can't get some more volunteers." Ms Lush-Fenton said the kiosk was important to the Lithgow community in ways we couldn't imagine. "It's a massive support to staff. I don't think any of us could even begin to understand what they've been through in the last two years... Overtime shifts, time away from family, illness themselves, having to face all of the new regulations that COVID has brought," she said. "The shop is a place for staff to have a break where they can look at the paper, craft we have for sale, grab a refreshment and a snack," she said. "It's such a break for long term patients who are mobile, to come in for a meal, sandwich or sometimes they just fancy a pie, sausage roll and things you can't get through the hospital kitchen," she said. She said for the patients who weren't mobile, the nurses were very willing to pick up a paper, a cold drink, chips or lollies for them when they could. The money raised from the kiosk is donated back to Lithgow hospital for beds or specialty equipment. Recently money went to adding additional beds and in 2020 the kiosk donated back significant funds. "We only donate to things that are going to help patients and people attending the hospital and have all the bells and whistles, above and beyond what the government provides which is 100 per cent for the community," Ms Lush-Fenton said. But with COVID restrictions on the hospital, the kiosk's income has been heavily reduced, according to Ms Lingard. "There's been very limited visitors and reduced visiting hours so it's really impacted our bottom line and all the money we earn, that we put back into Lithgow hospital," she said. The hospital auxiliary also host a craft stall on the first Thursday of every month at the Lithgow Valley Plaza. All proceeds made from the store go back to Lithgow hospital. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/d988c957-a35f-48b0-a4d8-099d63bb7938.JPG/r0_138_4512_2687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg