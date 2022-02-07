newsletters, editors-pick-list,

IT was a heart-warming morning at Portland's Saville Park on Saturday, February 5 with the official opening of Portland Touch Football Association's (PTA) clubhouse. After years of using a run-down, green shipping container as their headquarters it was a step up for the sporting community and the opening was a perfect start to their Nick Way Memorial Knockout weekend. Along with the opening of the clubhouse, funded through a $500,000 state government grant, PTA founder Barry Fardell was recognised for his efforts in paving the way for touch football in Portland. In 1979 Fardell formed a committee to start off the PTA which has been running for 44 seasons. The women's competition followed shortly after in 1983 and Nick Way joined in 1988. Fardell was president from 1979-1996 with some years off in the middle where he took on the registration officer role. He was then honoured in 1988 becoming the association's first life member. PTA vice president Angela Green said Fardell "got things done" and she wanted to recognise his efforts. "We worked closely with Portland Walnuts to create something very beautiful, we've had a plaque made up to go into the new clubhouse to honour Barry's achievements and show appreciation for what he has done for Portland Touch Football," she said. Fardell's daughter Simone Davenport said it meant everything to her dad and the family to get this recognition. "Dad put his heart and soul into putting this comp together," she said. "Portland Touch just bought the whole community together and many years ago there were teams from all over, there were teams from Lithgow, Cullen Bullen, work teams, friendship teams, it was a big community spirit." She said the plaque was a surprise for her dad and she had been working closely with the association and Portland Walnuts to get a new plaque made up. "There was an old one on the old shed but when this [new clubhouse] came through it just made sense to get something nice done up for him [dad]," she said. "It's recognition of all the effort that he put in, we're so pleased that this has happened today, thanks to the committee and we're so happy there's a new clubhouse to enjoy." Over the years Portland has produced quality players including two local junior girls Tina Jennings and Jade Walsh, who became Australian and NSW representative players. Geoff Stait and Graham Bourne played in the NSW Country team along with others representing at National Touch level as players, coaches and managers with Hunter Hornets. "None of this would've been achieved without Barry's efforts," Green said. The clubhouse was opened by Member for Bathurst and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Lithgow mayor Cr Maree Statham and members of the PTA. The new headquarters has air conditioning, accessible spectator toilets, player amenities, a meeting room, storage space, a spectator viewing area and canteen facilities. "Portland loves its sport and these upgrades will not just assist Portland Touch Football Association but transform Saville Park to benefit the entire Portland sporting community," Mr Toole said. PTA wanted to thank sponsors, the NSW Government, Council and local businesses who contributed to the new clubhouse. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

