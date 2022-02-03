How far does $500 go for Lithgow parents?

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A new voucher scheme to help NSW parents with the cost of out-of-school care will help families "balance work and family life", the premier says, as classes resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Lithgow PCYC's after school coordinator, Lara Isabel, the vouchers are a boom to the business and to parents looking for a break. Premier Dominic Perrottet unveiled the $155 million scheme on Monday, saying parents of primary school students will get access to $500 vouchers to help with the cost of before-and after-school care. "Even for parents who don't currently utilise it, it's not a bad way - you could book your kid in once a week and take advantage of it and get a break in the afternoon," Lara said. "It'd last for six months, and it would definitely be worthwhile. It doesn't hurt to have kids socialising with kids from all the different schools as well. It's just another avenue to play." At Lithgow PCYC, parents could make $500 go pretty far, with positions still open for after-school care. The cost for after-school care which runs from 3-6pm is $29 per child but with government rebates can be as low as $5.60 for some parents. "I think it's just an under-utilised service, especially given that most people stopped using the services because they've been working from home," Lara said. "I've had quite a few parents who work from home ask 'can I still drop my kids off at afternoon school care, I just need a three hour break in the afternoon?'"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/d17d35eb-6080-4e05-b494-26ac1c70dc94.jpeg/r0_341_3840_2511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg