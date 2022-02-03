Former Lithgow High student Andrei Falls awarded 2022 Hoskins Scholarship

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Trustees of the Hoskins Trust have much pleasure in announcing that Andrei Falls has been selected as this year's winner of the Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship. After what was a very challenging year for all students, whether at school or at university, the Committee was most impressed with the dedication and positivity of the applicants for this year's scholarship. Andrei was chosen from a very strong field of candidates. He completed Year 12 at Lithgow High School in 2021 and was elected as one of the School Captains for 2020/2021 and prior to that, was involved in the school's Mediation Program and the Peer Support Program. Andrei has had to deal with some very challenging family circumstances during his high school years. Despite this, he has had an excellent school attendance record and has achieved well academically while carrying out his responsibilities as School Captain and involving himself in many other aspects of school life. He was a member of the school's boys' basketball team that came forth in the State in 2021. He has also played touch football and volleyball for the school. Andrei participated in the Western Region Dance Festival with a number of others from the school. While involving himself in all these aspects of school life, Andrei has also worked part time for the last few years. READ MORE: Andrei is keen to pursue a career in software engineering and has enrolled in Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) at Macquarie University where he will be specialising in software engineering. After completing his degree, he would like to join a major company as a software engineer where he hopes to gain the experience which will help him to improve technology for application in a variety of settings. The Trustees offer their warmest congratulations to Andrei and look forward to watching his progress. The Trustees would also like to thank all the other applicants who took the time to submit excellent applications for the 2022 scholarship. Each year, the Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship offers an amount of up to $30,000 to a Lithgow Local Government Area resident who is an Australian citizen under the age of 26 to assist with a tertiary course of study. The Trustees are looking forward to receiving applications for the 2023 scholarship in July/August this year. Applications for the 2023 scholarship open on Monday July, 11 2022. Further details regarding the 2023 scholarship and the application process will soon be available on the Hoskins Lithgow Scholarship website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

