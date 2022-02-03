news, local-news,

Lithgow High School welcomed its Year 7 students to their very first week of secondary school on Monday, January 31. Wearing their new school colours with pride, students were very enthusiastic and excited to begin their high school career. They were warmly welcomed by the high school's newly appointed Principal Mr Foty Loupos into a supportive learning community. This message conveyed the school's commitment to provide the best possible teaching and learning experiences for students. Their first week was an immersive orientation into high school life, with specialised classes and activities including mindfulness, meditation, social etiquette, literacy and numeracy, school technology, positive behaviour for learning, goal setting, drama and forming healthy relationships. Over the coming weeks, the school will continue to support Year 7 students with their transition into high school by providing plenty of opportunities to form new friendships. READ MORE: "I am looking forward to getting to know our beautiful new students, they are settling into their new learning spaces and surrounds well. We are certainly hoping for an uninterrupted year of learning, and I look forward to this journey together," Student Advisor Ms Meares said. Year 7 will also be supported by Deputy Principal, Mr Jeffers, School Learning Support Teams and Subject Teachers. Lithgow High invites families to become involved within the school and to join its friendly P&C Association. Joining the P&C is one of the ways you can support your child's transition to Year 7. The first P&C meeting of the year will be Monday, February 7 in the hall foyer at 5pm.

