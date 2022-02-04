comment,

It's a funny thought to think what my life would be like without Facebook. I'm sure I speak on behalf of many when I say I use it for work, to check in on friends, keep up to date with news and post my life to the virtual world. My life quite literally revolves around social media. I remember when I was 12 years-old and my parents gave me the green-light to get an account, I was thinking yes! I finally get to keep up with my school friends, and back when I was in high school and Facebook used to ask "What's on your mind?" which is now just a "create post" section, I would literally post anything and everything on my mind and what I was doing. Whether I was "chilling with tha bestiee" or "waiting for the bus :D" or "hanging in my crib" Facebook would know about it. Or even better when we'd write "inboxes???" like hello, desperate much? and I'm sure we've all done the "like for a to be honest, a hot or not or a rate out of 10". I can't help but laugh at what the hell were we thinking? Now I'm completely mortified when I get the good ol' Facebook memories popping up from 10 years ago but I'd never delete them because it's just one of those sentimental things and a reminder that I've grown up. I'm in my 20's now and there's thousands of photos, questionable posts and plenty of friends on my Facebook - it's a realm of virtual memories that I don't to part with. Plus being a journalist, it's a tool I rely on heavily to work and connect with my community. READ MORE: But now I face the possibility of having to get a new Facebook account because the site has decided to up its security game and it's that good that even my email and password is not enough to prove I'm me. There's a new feature where you can turn on two-factor authentication which means you link a mobile number or email address associated with your account and when you try to log in on a new device/browser it asks for a six digit code, which should be sent to the nominated number or email address. And if you're wondering how this came about, I was returning to work after annual leave and needed to log into Facebook on my laptop. So I didn't even know this was a thing because like so many others, I'm always logged in on my Facebook app on my iPhone. So my problem is, I'm not receiving the codes and I don't have access to my app anymore because I managed to get logged out after a password reset. Prior to getting logged out of my Facebook app I made sure my phone number was the right one connected on my account and even put my work number in as a back up. I receive texts from Facebook but not the codes for some reason. I feel like I'm at my wits end and filled with rage over the fact that I can't access my virtual world. I've tried everything from YouTube tutorials to calling a tech guy and I'm not getting anywhere. Has anyone else experienced this problem? Please get in touch with me if you have a solution!

