We have to build our friends up, not tear them down. This message was made global when in a Twitch live stream on Sunday, January 9, former K-Pop idol Jae Park (former Day6 member) called his 'friend' and fellow singer JAMIE (Park Ji Min) a derogatory term. The video on Twitter has gained over 8.8 million views and see's Jae say, "Okay, now that I'm not in K-Pop anymore, I can say this. Why is JAMIE trying to be a thot? That's right, I said it, tell her! I said it. Tell her!" before laughing.' For those that don't know 'Thot' is a term referring to a woman who has many casual sexual encounters or relationships. JAMIE and Jae had been known to have been close friends, both previously being signed under JYP Entertainment. JAMIE responded in a series of tweets, some now deleted, about her disbelief he would say something like that, before stating that she has cared a lot for Jae in the past. The post that really resonated with people online was when she said "I hate that we as women have to be subjected to mens humour to appease incels on the internet period" with it having nearly half a million likes and over 190 thousand retweets, 30 thousand quote tweets and endless comments of support. Jae has issued a public apology, where he referred to the incident as something he "thought was friendly banter" he now realises was not and added, "In no way was I referencing any kind of physical behaviour or energy (trying to take a slight at Jamie), but rather the aura of what people refer to as a 'baddie' and thought the two were synonymous." You may be thinking, why should I care about these two singers having an argument online? But this incident is more than that. It can teach us all a lesson. Regardless of how close you are with your friends, you have no right to shame someone in public or otherwise. With school bullying not just happening in the playground but online, this is something that everyone can learn from. It is no-ones business how many people you sleep or don't sleep with, it is no one's business to tell you how you can or cannot dress. JAMIE had publicly shared about how much she was sexualised when she became more open about herself, her body and her sexuality and her 'friend' still went ahead and said what he said. So listen to your friends when they tell you how they are feeling, what makes them feel good about themselves and what doesn't. Then, do not, under any circumstances think that it is okay to joke about their insecurities. You don't know how someone is feeling, and that one thing you say "as a joke" could cause so much more damage. If you have a particular problem with someone or how they're acting, talk to them and discuss it, don't humiliate someone online to potentially millions of people. Men and women friendships can seem uncommon, with the media rarely portraying them in entertainment. They always seem to end up as a love interest or someone in the platonic relationship always has feelings that get in the way of the friendship. This isn't always the case in real life though. There are those that are just friends and will stay that way, which is wonderful. But this particular situation highlighted that both men and women need to see that there are boundaries that can't be crossed. You may have a joking, banter-like relationship with a person, and that is perfectly fine, but be clear and think carefully about what you are going to say, because sometimes what you think is a joke, is actually very harmful. Support your friends and build them up. Don't tear them down for your own satisfaction or to try and get a laugh at their expense. It doesn't make you seem any funnier, and it hurts other people's feelings. My biggest message here would be to be kind to one another, there is enough cruelty in the world, we don't need to be adding to it.

