Have you seen Samuel? Police plead for information

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Mountains. Samuel Segal, 29, was reported missing to police on January 23. He was seen on CCTV footage in Glenbrook on Saturday January 15. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare. Following investigations, his vehicle - a grey 2021 Toyota Hilux utility- registration EQR26X - was located in the Glenbrook National Park on January 25. Inquiries suggest it has been parked there since January 15. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm and 180cm tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. He has distinctive tattoos of spider webs on his elbows/knees, a mermaid on his right forearm, a skull on his right wrist and a dragon on his left forearm. Anyone with information about Samuel's whereabouts is urged to contact Springwood Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/48e00168-7882-4776-9f01-f3bd4280e6bb.JPG/r0_10_479_281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg