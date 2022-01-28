Portland's Kremer Park grandstand to undergo major upgrades

news, local-news,

There's good news for the sports-loving residents of the Portland region with the announcement that the Kremer Park's grandstand is set to be upgraded. Member for Bathurst and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole met with local residents to inform them a NSW Government grant of $363,584 would be made available for the project. Mr Toole said the grandstand at Kremer Park would be given a complete makeover. "It's in pretty poor condition," Mr Toole said. "This project had been identified by the local community as something that needed doing and I am proud the NSW Government is able to deliver for them. READ MORE: "The Kremer Park Grandstand Project is all about improving the places and spaces to meet the needs of the community, including the increased number of women's sporting teams in Portland. "New bathroom and toilet facilities are included in the makeover and I know that members of the Portland Cricket Club and Portland Rugby League are elated with this announcement." Mr Toole said the local infrastructure improvements at Portland are a key to helping the community and on this occasion is thanks to the NSW Government's $75 million Resources for Regions, round eight. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

