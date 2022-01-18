Bureau of Meteorology issues a warning for severe winds set to sweep through the Lithgow area
On Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a severe weather warning for large parts of the state, including Lithgow and surrounds.
According to the BoM, a high pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight will strengthen and move eastward over Tasmania on Wednesday. The high will combine with a slow-moving inland trough to produce a tight pressure gradient across eastern New South Wales.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over elevated terrain across the Central Tablelands, South West Slopes and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, and Central West Slopes and Plains districts during Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
Other locations which may be affected include Scone, Mudgee, Orange, Bathurst, Katoomba, Yass, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Young, Cootamundra, Gundagai and Tumut.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
