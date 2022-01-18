Footpaths to be widened as more government millions announced for Main Street

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It came from Federal and now from the State. Lithgow's Main Street will continue to expand even further after Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced Resources for Regions funding of $1.5 million for Lithgow City Council on Tuesday, 18 January. This money comes following nearly $2 million in funding from the Federal Government in October 2021 which was for stage two of the Main Street revitalisation which was touted to see Main Street's infamous slippery pavers removed by November. The pavers are still in place, with work to replace them yet to begin. That money came from round five of the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund. "Lithgow is growing daily as more residents arrive from the metropolitan areas of Sydney and surrounds seeking a smaller town lifestyle, but also with the benefits of employment," Mr Toole said. "With this growth comes change and the expectations of how the Main Street caters for the ever evolving hospitality industry. "The Main Street Footpath Reconstruction Program will see an increase in the footpath width for pedestrian safety and will enable cafes and restaurants to expand with more outdoor dining options, aimed at suiting the modern-day lifestyle." Mr Toole said a new look streetscape would include safety balustrades, street furniture and planter boxes brimming with colour and softening the landscape.

