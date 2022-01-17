Gumnut Childcare counting the cost after flood wipes out furniture and equipment

community,

Gumnut Childcare Centre in Lithgow is still picking up the pieces, literally, after last week's flash flood wiped out thousands of dollars in equipment and furniture. Director of Gumnut, Sarbjeet Kaur said when the water 'came out of nowhere' on Tuesday (January 11), she and her staff raced to make sure the children were okay. "As soon as the storm hit we were expecting that it was not going to be that bad. But then all of a sudden, the water was coming in... and it had overflown. And straight away the whole building was flooded," she said. "We felt like every single piece of furniture is going to go, which really happened, honestly, it was just a nightmare." Among the damage caused, the centre must replace all of the children's lockers, tables, chairs, carpet, equipment and the sand in the sandpit outside. Replacing it all will take time. "Honestly, the delivery is taking long. We are going to take one step at a time to be honest. Like it's big damage," Sarbjeet said. "We felt like 'oh my gosh, we have to start all over again.' We've been through a lot already. We've been through isolation before. We had to shut the centre again this year, but families were very understanding honestly, they really cooperate very well. "That was the biggest challenge to face. The whole Gumnut team was very supportive. Just a phone call and they'd come and help you." Sarbjeet said parents were understanding and helpful and she hopes to open the centre on Wednesday, 19 January, assuming everything goes to plan. "We have to make sure everything's safe to go back to normal. We're setting up the rooms and we will go back to normal on Wednesday morning. Fingers crossed," she said. She said she has already ordered new equipment while waiting on the insurance assessors, and said anyone that has furniture in good condition they are looking to donate, can get in touch. Sarbjeet wanted to thank everyone that has helped so far. "We had great help from the Lithgow City Council and the SES, they reacted so quickly, they came straightaway when we called them," she said. "So just a big thank you to them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/5c1b03be-8ddc-4dba-88a2-619d70bbaf0c.jpeg/r0_247_2048_1404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg