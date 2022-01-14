Mount Wilson man arrested in Lithgow after string of robberies in Sydney
Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged a man as part of ongoing investigations into a spate of alleged car jackings, and armed robberies committed at gunpoint in Sydney's north-west at the weekend.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators arrested a 24-year-old man on O'Connor Street in Lithgow just before 2pm on Tuesday, January 11.
With assistance from local police, a search warrant was then executed at a Mount Wilson address, where investigators located and seized clothing and other items, which will undergo further forensic examination.
The man was taken to Lithgow Police Station and has since been charged with destroy property in company use fire, three counts of robbery while armed with dangerous weapon and take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage.
READ MORE:
The Mount Wilson man was refused bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court on Wednesday, January 12.
Investigators from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad - assisted by officers from The Hills Police Area Command - established Strike Force Bellinger to investigate a number of motor vehicle thefts and assaults which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 8. They include;
- About 3.15am, allegedly two males armed with handguns approached a man and woman - aged 58 and 59 - travelling inside a black BMW 640i as they drove into the driveway of a West Pennant Hills home. It's alleged the males demanded the keys to the vehicle before smashing the passenger's side window and stealing a handbag, then fleeing in a black Lexus sedan.
- About 3.35am, a 37-year-old man was allegedly approached by two males and threatened with a firearm, then assaulted, as he exited a service station on Windsor Road at Northmead. It's alleged one of the males then fled in a white Hyundai, while the second male left the scene in the man's black Range Rover Evoque.
- About 3.50am, a 36-year-old man had stopped his white Hyundai on the side of Prospect Highway, Blacktown, when allegedly two vehicles approached his car and stopped; preventing him from driving off. Police have been told two males - armed with a machete and handgun - then forced the man into one of their vehicles, as a third male stole the Hyundai. It's alleged the duo then made a range of demands for cash and other property, before he was eventually released near Girraween.
Crime scenes were established at multiple locations and several items were seized by investigators - including the stolen Lexus and Range Rover - which were located abandoned later that day and have since undergone forensic examination.
Investigations under Strike Force Bellinger continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: