Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged a man as part of ongoing investigations into a spate of alleged car jackings, and armed robberies committed at gunpoint in Sydney's north-west at the weekend. Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators arrested a 24-year-old man on O'Connor Street in Lithgow just before 2pm on Tuesday, January 11. With assistance from local police, a search warrant was then executed at a Mount Wilson address, where investigators located and seized clothing and other items, which will undergo further forensic examination. The man was taken to Lithgow Police Station and has since been charged with destroy property in company use fire, three counts of robbery while armed with dangerous weapon and take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage. READ MORE: The Mount Wilson man was refused bail to appear at Lithgow Local Court on Wednesday, January 12. Investigators from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad - assisted by officers from The Hills Police Area Command - established Strike Force Bellinger to investigate a number of motor vehicle thefts and assaults which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 8. They include; Crime scenes were established at multiple locations and several items were seized by investigators - including the stolen Lexus and Range Rover - which were located abandoned later that day and have since undergone forensic examination. Investigations under Strike Force Bellinger continue.

