Last week, Deputy Premier of NSW and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the rest of his family who have all tested positive, he has been isolating at his home. The Lithgow Mercury reached out to Minister Toole to write about his experience from home. My eldest daughter started experiencing high temperatures, fevers, headaches and lethargy last Sunday week. She got tested for COVID immediately. (A PCR test). I got tested at the same time. The test results came back and she tested positive, but I was negative. Two days later, my wife and youngest daughter also started feeling unwell with the same symptoms. Both tested again and returned positive results, followed by my son the next day who also tested positive. I've been isolating with my family at home since my eldest daughter returned a positive result, and on Saturday, after having a sore throat and a little bit of a temperature, I went and got a further test and I tested positive also. Like any dad, I was concerned when my kids and then my wife tested positive. But we've been very lucky - we've been able to manage our symptoms at home by drinking plenty of water, taking a bit of paracetamol and getting lots of rest. Fortunately the rest of my family are almost fully recovered - and I'm on the road back but but will be isolating until this Sunday. I'm one of the lucky ones because I've been able to continue working from home - in fact, my backyard is a nice change from Macquarie Street! It's obviously frustrating to be stuck at home when I'd much rather be out and about, but this is what living with the virus looks like and it's important that we all follow the right process to ensure we get to the other side of this as quickly as we can. We will continue to see case numbers rise as they peak towards the end of January. If anyone gets the virus, look after yourself and care for those around you. Here are some tips. Let's remember to respect our health workers out there who are working around the clock to keep us all safe.

