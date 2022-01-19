Platypus spotted only metres from where proposed sedimentation dams be built

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Graham Collins from the Hartley Historic Village was recently shocked to hear that a motorway, soon to be built through the Hartley Valley, will see sedimentation dams built within metres of the platypus pool in his backyard. He was equally shocked to learn that a proposed new section of road will be built running above and directly alongside this precious section of the River Lett. Damage from construction, along with pollution from runoff during storms, will almost certainly spell the end of many platypus in the river if current plans go ahead. Mr Collins had heard of many platypus sightings in the River Lett, however he had never seen the platypus that he knew lived in his own back yard, so a few weeks ago he decided to get up early - it was time to finally meet this elusive animal. Morning after morning he got up in the cold, wet predawn, waiting and watching quietly, until finally, there it was, only a metre away. He was struck by its absolute uniqueness as it swam and ducked, trowelling for crustaceans on the river bottom with its most unusual bill. Mr Collins said he felt so excited and privileged to witness and share his home with such a unique animal. "I realised I had a responsibility to protect it," he said. As it currently stands there is no mention of these threatened animals in the Review of Environmental Factors for the proposed new motorway, and locals are worried that the impact on the pristine River Lett could be dire; years of road construction, with trucks and earth moving equipment often within metres of the river, could do irrevocable damage to this fragile ecosystem. Residents of nearby South Bowenfels were devastated at the loss of platypus in their local White's Creek after the poorly executed construction of large sedimentation dams during recent highway upgrades. With five similar sedimentation dams proposed close to the River Lett - a biodiverse platypus habitat - residents are afraid that the Hartley Valley will be similarly bulldozed. Mr Collins said "Transport for NSW need to do a full Environmental Impact Study of this fragile ecosystem." "You can build as many roads as you like but once you destroy an ecosystem you can't re-build it," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/75a73388-14ac-4ee6-9fd6-20051c29b90a.jpg/r3_113_1486_951_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg