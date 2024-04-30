The stakes are high for multiple Lithgow business Awards finalists

Chief Health Care Services Officer of Westfund, Liz Casmiri with the Dental care team. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Businesses across the Central West will be celebrating after the announcement of finalists for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards.
Now in it's 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year's finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and is reflected in the 32% increase in submissions this year. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community," Ms Seccombe said.
Six businesses in the Lithgow region have been announced as finalists, including Westfund and Zig Zag Railway.
CEO of Westfund, Mark Genovese said the company is proud to be a finalist for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards for the second year running.
"This nomination recognises our commitment to supporting regional communities and our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and care to both our members and the wider community," Mr Genovese said.
Chief Health Care Services Officer of Westfund, Liz Casmiri said the nomination for the Excellence in Innovation award is a testament to the hard working staff.
"This nomination is a big achievement for the Dental Centre team," Ms Casmiri said.
"We're proud of our state-of-the-art dental facility and our focus on providing quality clinical services to our patients."
CEO of Zig Zag Railway Daniel Zolfel. Picture supplied.
Zig Zag Railway has been nominated for the Outstanding Visitor Experience Award almost a year after it reopened from a decade long hiatus.
CEO of Zig Zag, Daniel Zolfel has also been announced as a finalist for the Outstanding Young Business Leader award.
Mr Zolfel said the nomination for the Young Business Leader award came as a surprise to him due to being nominated by a team member.
"I didn't even know I was nominated, truth be told. It was a very humbling feeling to know that my team think highly enough of me to nominate me for an award.
"I'm more excited that the railway has been nominated for an award on its on for Outstanding Visitor Experience. I was really excited.
"I want for the team's sake to get that award as a bit of a nod to all their efforts."
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well," Ms Seccombe said.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Celebration on Friday 31 May in Bathurst at Rydges Mount Panorama.
We have bolded Lithgow region businesses below.
2024 Western NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Sueanne Manhood, Bathurst Little Learning Centre (Bathurst)
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.