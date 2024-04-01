Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

'A special time': Easter festival brought free family fun to Portland

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 1 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a glorious Easter Monday in Portland, with residents throughout the region visiting Saville Park to take part in the family Easter festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.