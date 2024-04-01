'A special time': Easter festival brought free family fun to Portland

It was a glorious Easter Monday in Portland, with residents throughout the region visiting Saville Park to take part in the family Easter festival.
The free family festival has been an Easter tradition in Portland for 21 years, and a warm, sunny day ensued a large volume of attendees for the 2024 event on Monday, April 1.
According to organiser Miriam Palmer, the Easter family festival is organised by local churches through ongoing fundraising to provide a free day of activities for the region.
"The kids jumping castle and everything is free, because we believe it is such a special time," Ms Palmer said.
"The message is most important, and we want to celebrate with our community."
Ms Palmer said she was incredibly happy with the turnout and to see so many people enjoying the day.
"You can see people everywhere you look, so that's good. And the weather has been lovely," she said.
"I haven't seen any sad faces."
There were plenty of activities on offer for the children, including arts and craft, stilts, face painting and the ever popular jumping castles.
SES and Police officers were also present, with live music from a range of entertainers including the Lithgow Leles ukulele group.
A bbq lunch was served as well as tea, coffee and sweets, which saw families picnicing under the shady trees of the park.
The variety of entertainment had the smallest family members occupied for the duration of the festival.
