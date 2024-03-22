When did Easter turn into another huge festive season (and get so expensive)?

From a parenting point of view, the thought of doing more this Easter is alarming to me. My mental capacity is full. I am dragging my feet to the Easter long weekend, until the end of daylight savings, until a mini holiday with my little family. If you want to add a myriad of festivities in the lead up, I will just have to say "no thanks" and unwrap my mini Easter egg while watching the rest of season three of Morning Wars.

