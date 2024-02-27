Aussie goalkeeper Hunter shines in Hockey5s World Cup debut

Logan Hunter is back in Australia after making his own slice of national hockey history.
The Lithgow goalkeeper was part of the Australian side competing in the first Hockey5s World Cup in Oman. The truncated Hockey5s is a super charged version of field and indoor hockey and has only been around for 10 years.
Australia moved through to the finals in the Middle East after winning the Oceania Cup on the Gold Coast in 2023. Hunter was part of the extended squad selected in February 2023 and impressed at a Warrnambool based selection camp.
Five states were represented in the squad with four from Victoria, two each from New South Wales and Queensland, and one player from both Tasmania and Western Australia.
Hunter said the squad had no preparation heading into the Oman tournament opener on January 28. The hybrid sport is new to Australian shores having only been incorporated into junior state hockey training modules.
"We had no preparation prior to the tournament as the players have come from different states, but the goal was not to embarrass ourselves and focus on the training games held in Oman before the tournament started," he said.
Placed in Pool C, the Australians opened with a five-all draw with Trinidad and Tobago.
"We struggled early as we were still finding the rhythm to the game," Hunter said. "We managed to score two last minute goals to come away with a five-all draw."
Next it was trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.
Australia started well and held a dominant four-nil lead after half-time. Things changed though after Hunter's substitution and Australia quickly shipped four goals. Despite Hunter's reintroduction, Australia lost the match 5-6.
Australia then faced Kenya who unsettled the Aussies with an unorthodox structure and format of play. Eventually Hunter and his teammates were unable to keep up, with the Kenyan's overall fitness winning out in a 7-4 display.
Australia's best performance of the tournament came against the USA, winning 6-3.
Hunter was rested for Australia's match against an experienced Pakistan. Containing a mix of current and former internationals, the Pakistanis won 11-3.
In their final game of the tournament, Australia were able to balance the ledger against New Zealand by winning the 11th and 12th place play-off. Australia's Liam Kerr-Nelson scored a hat-trick to help the team to a 6-4 win.
"The coaching staff were happy with the results and proud that we were able to remain competitive in every game and never give up," Hunter said.
"I'll now focus on playing for my Sydney team Northern Districts in the PL1 competition.
"Thank you to every person who supported me either by my fundraiser page and your well wishes for my participation in the world cup."
