Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

'It's fulfilling': How family roots led Doctors Wan and Colless to Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 19 2024 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Jana Wan and Doctor Jordan Colless. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Doctor Jana Wan and Doctor Jordan Colless. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Doctors Jana Wan and Jordan Colless have arrived at Lithgow full of passion and ready to address the community's health concerns at Ochre Medical Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.