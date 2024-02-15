Council to hold extraordinary meeting to discuss GM replacement

Lithgow City Council announced that an extraordinary meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at 6pm.
The meeting is to discuss recruitment for a new General Manager following the resignation of Lithgow Council GM Craig Butler on February 10.
Mr Butler released an statement on Saturday, February 10 announcing that he would be retiring from a 40-year-long career in local government.
"This has not been an easy decision. I have been fortunate to have had a life of public service and I have enjoyed every moment of that," Mr Butler said in the statement.
Mr Butler told the Lithgow Mercury his duties will remain the same until he finishes in the position at the end of June.
"I still have close to 5 months, so there is no change and it's business as usual for me - delivering on the Council's large program of works and services," He said.
Mr Butler was unanimously appointed the General Manager during an extraordinary Council meeting on April 27, 2020 after his predecessor Graeme Faulkner retired from the position.
The extraordinary Council meeting will be open to the public and webcast live. Copies of the meeting agenda will be placed on Council's website or be available at the Administration Centre from the afternoon of Friday, February 16.
