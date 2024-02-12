Lithgow Council pushes forward as General Manager resigns

Lithgow City Council General Manager Craig Butler has said the remainder of his tenure will be business as usual, following the announcement of his resignation on the weekend.
Mr Butler released an statement on Saturday, February 10 announcing that he would be retiring from a 40-year-long career in local government.
"This has not been an easy decision. I have been fortunate to have had a life of public service and I have enjoyed every moment of that," Mr Butler said in the statement.
He said his decision was due to a desire to spend more time with his family.
"I am blessed to have four generations in my family today. They have been so generous and selfless to allow me to devote myself to my profession. But now it is their time," he said.
Mr Butler told the Lithgow Mercury his duties will remain the same until he finishes in the position at the end of June.
"I still have close to 5 months, so there is no change and it's business as usual for me - delivering on the Council's large program of works and services," He said.
Mr Butler was unanimously appointed the General Manager during an extraordinary Council meeting on April 27, 2020 after his predecessor Graeme Faulkner retired from the position.
According to Mr Butler, The Council will be meeting over the coming weeks to determine the recruitment process for his successor.
"Formal advice about the process will be issued after the Council makes its decision," Mr Butler said.
The Lithgow Mercury contacted Mayor Maree Statham for comment.
