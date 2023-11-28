Another earthquake has been felt in the Central West just four days after Molong recorded a small magnitude tremour.
An earthquake recording a 2.2 magnitude, rocked Cowra at exactly 11am on Tuesday morning.
Geoscience Australia stated the tremor started 11 hours earlier, 10km below the surface.
On Friday morning, Molong recorded a similar earthquake measuring 2.5 in magnitude.
According to seismologists (earthquake experts), most won't feel an earthquake under 3.5 magnitude. Vibrations of this level are often likened to the passing of a truck and it's unlikely to have caused any real damage in the region.
Although relatively small on the scale of things, the energy released from tremors around that 2.5 magnitude are equivalent to an explosion involving upwards of 600kg of TNT.
