MEADOW Flat youngster Izaak Scott is set to take his talents to the state level, after dominating his Central West opponents on the weekend.
Scott was crowned the under 14s winner of the Central West Champion of Champions at the Bathurst Tennis Court, after winning all three of his games over Saturday and Sunday.
He never dropped a game in any of his best-of-three matches.
Scott, who trains at The Tennis Practice which is based at Bathurst's Charles Sturt University campus, said he was happy with his performance on the weekend.
"I've been working really hard lately and it's nice to see some of the hard work start to pay off," Scott said.
"I'm looking forward to testing myself at the NSW Champion of Champions in a few weeks."
Scott started playing tennis around the age of seven, but gave it away for several years to play rugby union.
But in recent years, the 14-year-old Scots All Saints College student decided to focus solely on his tennis.
"At the end of 2021, Andrew Mitton, my coach at the time and the guy that runs the Bathurst Tennis Centre, said, 'Do you want to go all in?'," he said.
"I made the decision to focus on just tennis and it's turned out pretty good.
"My coach Mark Wilkinson came along around 2022 and ever since we've been playing heaps. He's really supportive and we work with each other's strengths and weaknesses."
Wilkinson believes Scott's tennis is heading in the right direction.
"He's got a heap of potential and right now we're only scratching the surface," he said.
"It's going to be fun to see how far we can push it over the next couple of years."
The weekend's title follows a successful 2023 where Scott claimed doubles titles at the Margaret Court Cup and the NSW Country Champions.
Scott will compete at the NSW Champion of Champions at Penrith from Saturday, November 25, to Monday, November 27.
