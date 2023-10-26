Lithgow Mercury
Good News

Canine Elenor saves life of another dog after donating blood at Hartley Valley Vets

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:04am, first published October 26 2023 - 1:50pm
Elenor donated her blood to save the life of another dog. Picture from Hartley Valley Vets.
Dogs are well-known for their loyal and heroic nature to humans, but it takes a special one to save the life of another four-legged friend- and that is just what Elenor did.

