Dogs are well-known for their loyal and heroic nature to humans, but it takes a special one to save the life of another four-legged friend- and that is just what Elenor did.
Receptionist Tyler De Losa said the Bathurst Small Animal Pound offered Elenor as a donor while another dog faced a surgery that carried the risk of significant blood loss.
"It was a very high risk surgery, so beautiful Elenor was in Bathurst pound looking for adoption, so we spoke with the pound and because she is a big breed dog they offered some blood," Ms De Losa said.
"So we took a safe amount that was in her best interest and she stayed in hospital with us and spent the whole time on fluids and what not to get her strength back."
According to Ms De Losa, Elenor made a full recovery and has since returned to the animal shelter, where the veterinary surgery hopes she finds her forever home.
"She stayed with us overnight and spent all of yesterday here and then she went back to the pound," Ms De Losa said.
"We wanted to get her story out there because she is the most beautiful dog. So we are hoping someone out there will see it and adopt her."
Ms De Losa said she is an empathetic and good-natured dog who would be perfect for those in need of companionship.
"She is the most beautiful dog, she's a character and very playful," Ms De Losa said.
"She's so beautiful, I think they struggle because she is a bigger dog and some people can't have them, but but she's absolutely gorgeous."
If you are interested in adopting Elenor, please contact the Bathurst Small Animal Pound on (02) 6333 6190.
