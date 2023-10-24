Just days out from the annual Halloween Celebration, Lithgow City Council have voted in favour of increasing the 2023 budget for the popular event.
Funding for Lithgow Halloween was increased by $40,000 at the October ordinary meeting of the council on October 23- Bringing the total allocated amount to $140,000.
Concerns were raised by Councillors that the prior budget would not provide an adequate event due to past events being supported by grants.
According to Mayor Maree Statham, the need for an increase was brought to her attention by the General Manager in order to maintain the standard the event has set in previous years.
"I agree with the general manager wholeheartedly that more money was needed," Cr Statham said.
"We don't want people going away and saying there was nothing there."
"We want people to be able to go away and tell their friends they'll come back again next year."
Councillor Almudena Bryce spoke in support of the event budget increase- stating that it is important to maintain the success of the event despite the abscence of grant funding.
"This is a community event, a free event. If you want to make it free. You can spend as much money as you want or don't want to," Cr Bryce said.
"The kids or pay $5 a wristband to go on unlimited rides. It is a great event and we need to maintain this event as an as we have in the past."
Councillors Stephen Lesslie and Steven Ring were against the motion due to concerns of cost and impacts it would have on the ongoing Council budget.
"To bring a $40,000 shortfall to this council meeting. Now the week before Halloween is simply sloppy and shouldn't be rewarded. So I tend to vote against it," Cr Lesslie said.
"Last year, which was down a year, I believe there was a significant grant to run this event. It was in the 40,000 or $40,000 was thrown in to it as well. So benchmark has been set in past years $120,000-130,000," Cr Ring said.
In addition to having staff funded. I failed to understand why a budget of only $100,000 was fine at this at the beginning. So I'm what I've been told I can't support it."
Councillor Stuart McGhie said he supported the increase due to the spirit it brings to the region.
"I've heard stories of the children at the the Centre for tourism, they're so excited about getting their tickets, they're buying them already and have been for a little while," Cr McGhie said.
"It's just good to have that sort of excitement in our community."
According to Director of infrastructure services Jonathan Edgecombe, the extra funding will be spent on essential services for the event to be able to proceed.
"It was referenced in the report [attached to Council business papers] that the $40,000 help with the fixed costs of marketing, safety services, and traffic and parking," Mr Edgecombe said.
"Which are all necessary regardless of whether the event is to proceed."
