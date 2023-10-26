Can you believe it is almost that time of year again? Our streets are set to come alive with the living dead, in limbo or any other scary creature you could think of.
To mark the occasion, The Lithgow Mercury has scoured its archived editions to present you with this fantastic look back in time spooky style.
This is a special Halloween edition, featuring freaky faces from Halloween festival celebrations in years gone by.
Enjoy!
