Fixed price taxi fares for Lithgow residents

Lithgow residents can now get guaranteed fixed price taxi fares by booking through a national taxi booking app.
Lithgow City Radio Cabs has joined forces with Australia's number one taxi company, 13cabs, to use its despatch service to ensure passengers not only get the best price for their trip but can quickly and easily book a taxi.
A spokesperson for Lithgow Taxis, Vicki Walsh, said partnering with 13cabs was all about improving customer service, as the company could now leverage the nation's best booking app and website, a professional call centre and excellent driver recruitment programs.
"Having access to fixed price fares is a great outcome for our customers, as they will know exactly what their fare will be," she said.
"Booking through 13cabs also gives our customers the choice and flexibility to book in several different ways most convenient to them - via the app, online, through interactive voice response or speaking to an operator.
"We have a great team of drivers who are the backbone of our business. They are very customer service orientated, and very happy with this move."
Ms Walsh said the company was looking for more drivers to serve Lithgow residents.
"It's a great job as it's flexible and suitable to anyone who wants to work full or part time," she said.
When booking through the 13cabs app - or by ringing 13cabs main call centre on 132227 - anyone in Lithgow or surrounds will be automatically connected with a Lithgow Taxi.
As well, residents can still book a taxi through the existing number, 131 008.
A spokesman for 13cabs, Greg Hardeman, said 13cabs modern booking app was designed to help local taxi services give their residents a great deal.
"We are delighted to work with Lithgow City Radio Cabs, and in turn, help the people of Lithgow and those living in its surrounds," he said.
You can download the 13cabs app on the App or Google Play stores.
