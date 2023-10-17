Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gone Fishin': hundreds turn out to Lake Wallace to help save the Rainbow Trout from pests

TW
By Tom Walker
October 18 2023 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Give someone a fish and you feed them for a day; teach someone to fish and they could save their native species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.