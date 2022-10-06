Lithgow Mercury

'Gone Fishing' day returns to Lake Wallace for the first time since COVID19 pandemic

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:30pm
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole and CAS Secretary, Ray Tang. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Lake Wallace is going to come alive with ambitious anglers, with the return of the 'Gone Fishing' day event on Sunday, October 9.

