Lake Wallace is going to come alive with ambitious anglers, with the return of the 'Gone Fishing' day event on Sunday, October 9.
'Gone fishing' is making its return, following a two year hiatus due to the COVID19 pandemic.
The event is set up by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to encourage members of the community to engage in recreational fishing in their areas.
The local event is hosted by the Wallerwang branch of the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS)
"We want to get people out and about and, and we've made our day into a bit of Redfin Awareness Day. Redfin are considered a pest species. That's what we're focused on," CAS president, Ben Lane said.
Mr Lane said the CAS are hoping the day with encourage families from the Central West to participate in an affordable fun day.
"We're just making a family friendly day. That's what's the aim is. They're setting up kids area. Jumping castles and other things to keep the kids occupied," Mr Lane said.
Mr Lane also highlighted the vast range of prizes they will have on offer for participants.
"There's also 1000s of dollars worth of prizes to giveaway from our local sponsors," Mr Lane said.
"Every kid will get something at the end of the day, maybe a fishing rod or fishing pack. We've got a lot of giveaways for all the parents at the end of the day as well."
On Tuesday, October 4 the DPI released another 100 rainbow trout into Lake Wallace both as part of their re-stocking program and in anticipation for the event,
"They've [DPI] just released the trout and they always give us a broodstock release the week leading up to the day. So there's plenty of big ones getting around. We've put a lot of fish in in the last 12 months," Mr Lane said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole was in attendance of the restocking and said it was good news for anglers.
"At around 70 centimetres long, and some weighing up to four kilograms, our region's passionate fishos might have a tough time reeling them in," Mr Toole said.
"This is a nod to those anglers, who i know are excited to see the fish populations flourish with rainbow and brown trout."
'Gone Fishing' day is the only day throughout the year when a person can participate in the Sport without a fishing licence.
According to the CAS, the inclusivity of the sport is what makes fishing popular in the area. Fishing also offers the opportunities for families to get some fresh air.
"You can fish at any age, which makes it open everyone. It's what makes it so great for the community and gets everyone together."
"It's great to provide the community with a affordable fun day. The aim of Family Fun Day is to introduce them into the sport of fishing. It's about getting kids out and about and out of the house," CAS secretary, Ray Tang said.
