Scores were good with locals Rhonda Thompson and Janice Cohen taking first prize with a score of 46 points. Second place went to Blackheath pairing of Lynn Siebels and Susie Paull with 44 pts and 3rd place to Kim Burton and Robyn Houlison (Lithgow) with 43 pts on a count back from Libby Stapleton and Joy Morrow from Bathurst. Nearest the Pins - 2nd were won by Merrie Llewelyn 1st Div and Carol Burton 2nd Div: 18th Hole - Kim Burton 1st and Annabel Fraser 2nd .