The Lady Golfers held their "pink" open day on Monday, October 9.
Unfortunately the field wasn't as big as hoped with only 30 starters. These players came from Mudgee, Bathurst, Oberon, Blackheath, Leura and Wentworth Falls as well as home club Lithgow.
It was a perfect day for golf and the course was in great condition, thanks to the Greenstaff for their preparation work for the day.
Scores were good with locals Rhonda Thompson and Janice Cohen taking first prize with a score of 46 points. Second place went to Blackheath pairing of Lynn Siebels and Susie Paull with 44 pts and 3rd place to Kim Burton and Robyn Houlison (Lithgow) with 43 pts on a count back from Libby Stapleton and Joy Morrow from Bathurst. Nearest the Pins - 2nd were won by Merrie Llewelyn 1st Div and Carol Burton 2nd Div: 18th Hole - Kim Burton 1st and Annabel Fraser 2nd .
A beautiful handmade patchwork quilt was made and donated by Lorraine Titcume for the raffle prize and the Lady Golfers thank her very much for her kind gesture. This was won by Annabel Fraser from Wentworth Falls.
A delicious smorgasbord lunch was provided by Pete and Lindy Brunslow from the Bistro.
This year the charity chosen to support was the Mark Hughes Foundation for Brain Cancer and $520 was raised on the day.
