It was a big day for the girls when Kym Flynn and Christine Peachman combined to win the Lithgow Golf Club's main Saturday event.
Both Flynn (41) and Peachman (45) broke their handicaps to take out the two person multiplier event with a massive score of 99 - 19 points better than their nearest rival.
The women started golf around the same time playing socially and were "bitten by the golf bug" and now love the challenge of competition golf and cutting their handicaps down.
The multiplier is a fairly stressful event as if one golfer fails to score on a hole it means that the team ends up with a zero for that hole.
Fortunately both scored on every hole with Flynn registering an excellent 42 points while Peachman was just as impressive with 39 points with the highlights of their round being 12 points scored on both the second and fifteenth holes.
It was a first up Saturday win for both players.
Runners up back on 80 points was the team of Rob Hawes (10) and Graham Dean (9) with Hawes also breaking his handicap with 37 points.
There was a singles event held in conjunction and Carlos Garibotto's "purple patch" continues when he finished with a winning score of 38 points on a countback.
Over the past couple of weeks, Garibotto (11) has registered his first hole in one and scored multiple wins in the Saturday competition.
Runner up was Ross King (24) also on 38 points.
Vouchers went to Carol Burton, Rod Clarke, John Bird, Paul Stewart, Darky Millar, Steve Hall, Brian Judge, Brian Giblett, Brendan Horner, Paul Bosman, Andrew Burton, Darren Hunter, Damien Marjoram, Harry Bender, Al Mostyn and Leo Francis.
Nearest the pins went to Darren Hunter (2), Bill Oldfield, Troy Luka and Max McCann.
