Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kim and Christine take impressive wins at Lithgow golf multiplier event

By Jeff Geddes
October 16 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big day for the girls when Kym Flynn and Christine Peachman combined to win the Lithgow Golf Club's main Saturday event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.