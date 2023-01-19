Lithgow Mercury

Workies Wolves hoping to increase numbers in 2023

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
Keelan Bresac, Wolves President, Eric Mahony and First grade coach, Greg Alderson. Picture supplied.

The Workies Wolves are ready to kick off the latest season with new president, Eric Mahony providing insight in to what's in for the club in 2023.

