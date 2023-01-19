The Workies Wolves are ready to kick off the latest season with new president, Eric Mahony providing insight in to what's in for the club in 2023.
Mr Mahony said the under 18's will be coached by Pete Morris, following on from a successful 2022 season.
"Last year, we had one of the best under 18's I've have seen in long time," Mr Mahony said.
"They ended up in the semi finals last year. Two of the boys joined the train on squad for the Western rams representative challenge."
According to Mr Mahony, Sam Rushworth will be coaching the reserve grade for a second year.
" Sam had a particularly successful year last year. So we're really pleased to have you back on in that role," Mr Mahony said.
According to Mr Mahony, Women's league tag will have a new coach, Hannah Healey. Healey will be taking over Roxanne Van Veen.
"We really appreciate Roxanne's work over the last couple of seasons with the with the Women's League tag," Mr Mahony said
But, we've had very good numbers turning up to pre-season training, so hopefully there's gonna be a big season with Hannah."
Mr Mahony reflected on the 2022 season for the first and reserve grades.
"The reserve grade last year, had a very good season. There were struggling with numbers leading into the start of the comp, but they ended up going through the play in the grand final and narrowly beating beat by Bathurst Panthers.
"For first grade it was a tough year, but team certainly turned up every week."
Mr Mahony said one of the challenges the club has been facing since the COVID-19 pandemic is rebuilding team numbers, which will be one of the main focuses this season.
"It's still part of that rebuilding the first grade side this season. So it still remains a challenge getting the numbers up again," Mr Mahony said.
Mr Mahony is also calling for more volunteers to assist with running the club.
" Many hands make light work. We're trying to encourage volunteers into the club and the overall workload will be managed," Mr Mahony said.
