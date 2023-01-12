Local talent, Melinda Mannering is set to manage the first week of the pro-league for the Hockeyroos.
Mannering described the moment head coach Katrina Powell approached her as surreal.
"I was a bit shocked to start with. I'm nervous but I am very excited.
"I've worked with the head coach Katrina Powell before at a state level. A couple of years ago I managed for her under 18s," Mannering said.
According to Mannering, Powell reached out before Christmas and asked if she was able to help out, due to the current manager being away with the Kookaburras.
Mannering is one of Hockey New South Wales' most experienced managers, taking a range of teams under her wing on both field and indoor.
"I've managed hockey teams since 2013, both at association and state level," Mannering said.
Mannering said she has always strived for the top and to be asked to manage pro league is a dream come true.
"This is the top, can't go any further than this." Mannering said.
"I'm looking forward to everything entails and ensuring these girls are ready to go."
The pro league games Mannering will be managing will be held between January 28 and February 16.
The Lithgow Hockey Association wish Mannering and the Hockeyroos good luck.
