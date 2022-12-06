If you are keen to try a new sport, local dragonboating club 'The Lithgow Flash Dragons' have just the thing for you.
Dragon boating is an ancient paddling sport that originated in China approximately 2000 years ago, according to the Dragon Boat New South Wales website.
"It's not strenuous on the body. It's, it's a lot of core movement, and shoulder work. But other than that I enjoy it. it's pleasant," Flash Dragons member, Patrick Gennari said.
"It's quite refreshing, because you're adding the fresh air and water. It is relaxing."
The Lithgow Flash Dragons practice at Lake Wallace twice a week.
"We made it the community boat shed, which is on the southern side of the lake," he said.
According to Mr Gennari, the club is running an extra session during the warmer months to give paddlers an extra opportunity in the boat.
"We're trying Wednesday evenings, from Daylight Saving Time at 545. We meet and we get into the water on at 6pm and paddle for an hour until seven and Sundays from 8:45 to 10am," he said.
Mr Gennari said Sunday sessions run throughout the year, with alternative options for members in colder, wetter weather.
"If we have inclement weather, or we know that it's going to be too cold for us during the winter, we look at other activities as a group," he said.
"Just come out and give it a try. At our club, we give three free sessions to try it. And then if you decide that you like it, you can become a member."
