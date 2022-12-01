Lithgow Mercury

Don Wolfenden takes out B grade in Golf

By Jeff Geddes
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:55pm, first published December 1 2022 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Wolfenden. Picture supplied.

It was the popular medal round at the Lithgow Golf Club and a good field enjoyed unusually fine conditions with the medals again sponsored by Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.