It was the popular medal round at the Lithgow Golf Club and a good field enjoyed unusually fine conditions with the medals again sponsored by Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire.
With the course drying out and a little "run" starting to come back on the fairways there were a number of very good scores handed in.
Don Wolfenden (12) took out the B grade section, but will have to playoff for the medal with Greg Jackson (11) next month after both finished with 68 nett. Best scratch score went to Mitchell Wallace (13) on 82.
C grade's Julie Murnane (29) also returned a 68 nett but was not eligible to win the medal went to Dave Muir (25) who finished with 74 nett.
It was a big week for Julie who with her husband Leo took out the foursomes handicap title and it was obvious by the form of Julie which one of them was the dominant player in their win.
Leo (21) also had a bit of success winning the best scratch score with a score of 98.A grade medal winner was Peter Hall (9) with a score of 69 nett with the runner up voucher going to Steve Hall (1) on 71 nett.
Best scratch score went to Brock Egan (+2) with a 75.Vouchers went to Brad Gordon, Dave Titcume, Tony Oldfield, Gary Wallace, Gary Keen, Nathan Marshall, Rob Peachman and Al Mostyn.Nearest to the pins went to Graham Dean, Dean Stafford, Al Mostyn, Greg Jackson and Mitchell Wallace.
Wednesday nine hole competition (Nov 23):Winner was Tony Potts on 19 with the runner up being Chris Goodsell on 18 points.Nearest to the pins went to Ken Mitchell and Carlos Garibotto.
Friday nine hole competition (Nov 25):Winner was Harry Bender on 22 points and Heath Egan on 18 points ocb.Egan also won the nearest the pin award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.