Seven of Lithgow's under 12 Basketball players have represented the area in the John Davidson country jamboree in Griffith.
Ben Baysa, Toby Houlison, Connor Milne, Addison Hutchison, Laila Oliver, Blake Griffiths and Tyler Harris were selected earlier in the year to play a series of games over the long weekend at West End Sports Stadium.
Adam Marjoram, Basketball NSW coordinator said the jamborees offer the players the opportunity for what it is like to be exposed to a high level of competition.
"It's important for kids and the coach as well, to be exposed to the next level and being seen as the next level for future programmes and representation on their talent ID factor," Mr Marjoram said.
"That the biggest thing about jamboree is, we've got a saying that you come an individual, but you leave as one. It's about building a culture within our New South Wales Country Programme."
According to Mr Marjoram, It is important for players from small towns like Lithgow to take part in the jamborees and create a new support system.
"They become these friendship groups. They kind of carry each other through Pathways and keep each other going and moving forward. Then those friendships become lifelong friendships. They continue to grow and have fun at basketball," he said.
