Lithgow Lazers U12s represent area at Basketball Jamboree

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Lithgow's Basketball Under 12's representatives. Picture by Lithgow Basketball development program.

Seven of Lithgow's under 12 Basketball players have represented the area in the John Davidson country jamboree in Griffith.

