Workies Black under 14's are out of the State Competion following a 1-0 loss to Bathurst's Macquarie United on Sunday, September 25.
"We played well, but Macquarie United had a really good defense. We just couldn't get past," Coach,Todd Crook said.
"Our defense stood up, but theirs was just better and they were able to get one goal in. It was a very good and close game."
Mr Crook said the future of the club next season will depend on how many players they are able to get, with hopes of joining more competitions in 2023.
"We're hoping to get enough players to join the Bathurst Comp next year," he said.
Mr Crook reflected on the successful year for Workie's Blacks, who were crowned the 2022 Premiers in the Lithgow competition. The team went onto to play two matches in the 'Champions of Champions' State Competition.
"It was good to have a few good games at the end. We're ready to test ourselves for next year, hopefully in the Bathurst comp," Mr Crook said.
